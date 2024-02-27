Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 27, 2024

These are the health scores for February 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|MTCS PK4
|204 E. Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | Approval
|UMP Murf
|125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 26, 2024 | 99
|Montessori Weaver CC
|111 E. MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | Approval
|Papa Johns #5030
|1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|Panera #6030
|2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 26, 2024 | 99
|Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|MTCS Childcare
|204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 26, 2024 | 99
|Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.
|1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|Captain D's
|1878 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 26, 2024 | 98
|Steak N Shake
|2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 92
|Dunkin Donuts
|2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek Middle School
|400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|ARBY'S
|1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 26, 2024 | 100
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Panaderia Jalisco Bakery
|101 Kash Court B La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 92
|Hattie Jane's
|116 North Church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Puckett's Murfreesboro
|114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 71
|Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
|118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Academy Preschool Food
|2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Middle Ground Brewing Company
|2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek Elem. School
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|Bubble Tea Cafe
|2486 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
|200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 30312
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 99
|China Garden
|2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 97
|Grace and Glory
|2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Inn and Suites Hot Tub
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|Sanders Bros Coffee FMFU
|2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Jeffersons
|1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 97
|Pivot Mobile Food Establishment
|1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Rock-N-Roll Sushi
|3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 98
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 23, 2024 | 96
|Marcos Pizza #8537
|5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 99
|Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
|1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 23, 2024 | 100
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 97
|LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Papa John's #5135
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 98
|Chili's #969
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 96
|St. Rose of Lima
|1604 N Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Ace Learning Center #1
|206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | Approval
|Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio
|1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Wood Spring Suites
|945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 97
|LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
|2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|The Peach Cobbler Factory
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|The Snowy Churro TN Mobile
|2187 Twin Oak Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
|903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Arby's #5861
|515 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 93
|Blaze Pizza
|2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1-A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 98
|Chili's #969 Lounge
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Zaxby's
|995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 98
|St. Rose Of Lima Food Service
|1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Papa John's #5135
|2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 98
|Chili's #969
|610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Delicias Colombiana Restaurant
|2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
|2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Starbucks #8929
|620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 99
|Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
|1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 22, 2024 | 100
|Sorelles Auxiliary Bar
|161 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Eagleville High School Store
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
|161 N Main ST Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Smyrna Primary School
|102 Walnut Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Grindstone Cowboy
|115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Ruck Nutrition
|710 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Smyrna Middle School
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Bar Louie Bar
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Bar Louie
|2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Eagleville School Food Service
|300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Smyrna Middle School Food Service
|712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Smyrna Primary School Service
|200 Walnut St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Just Like Home Child Care Food Service
|439 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 21, 2024 | 100
|Popeyes 11076
|724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 21, 2024 | 99
|Thai Pattaya
|810 NW Broad Street Suite 262 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 94
|Jimmy John's
|812 Nissan Dr Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|McDonald's
|2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Graze Craze
|675 Middle Tennessee Blvd Ste E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Burger King
|2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 98
|Luna Latin Food
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
|405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Checkers
|829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Providence Christian Food Service
|410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Indian Hills Golf Club
|405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|La Michoacana
|810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 95
|Providence Christian Academy Preschool
|410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Dos Rancheros Restaurant
|2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|Taco Bell #34437
|850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 99
|Le Macaron
|2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 100
|Papa Johns Pizza #99
|830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 94
|Holy Hill Chapel Day care
|1407 NW Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | Approval
|Jackson Motel
|831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 20, 2024 | 89
|Marco's Pizza
|840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 97
|Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
|200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 20, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.