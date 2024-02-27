Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 27, 2024

These are the health scores for February 20-27, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
MTCS PK4
204 E. Mtcs Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | Approval
View
UMP Murf
125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 26, 2024 | 99
View
Montessori Weaver CC
111 E. MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | Approval
View
Papa Johns #5030
1909 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
Panera #6030
2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 26, 2024 | 99
View
Stewarts Creek Middle School Cafeteria
400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
MTCS Childcare
204 Mtcs Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 26, 2024 | 99
View
Rock Springs Annex Elementary School Cafeteria
1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
Rock Springs Elem School Food Svc.
1000 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
Captain D's
1878 Almaville Road Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 26, 2024 | 98
View
Steak N Shake
2091 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 92
View
Dunkin Donuts
2201 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek Middle School
400 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
ARBY'S
1901 ALMAVILLE RD Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 26, 2024 | 100
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Panaderia Jalisco Bakery
101 Kash Court B La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 92
View
Hattie Jane's
116 North Church st Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Puckett's Murfreesboro
114 N. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 71
View
Electric Peach Tattoo Studio
118 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Cadence Academy Preschool Food
2391 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek Elem. School
200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Slick Pig Bar-B-Q
1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 98
View
Bubble Tea Cafe
2486 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Stewarts Creek Elementary School Cafeteria
200 Red Hawk Pkwy Smyrna, TN 30312
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 99
View
China Garden
2480 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 97
View
Grace and Glory
2484 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Hot Tub
2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
View
Sanders Bros Coffee FMFU
2507 Wellington Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Jeffersons
1916 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 97
View
Pivot Mobile Food Establishment
1223 Marathon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Rock-N-Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 98
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 23, 2024 | 96
View
Marcos Pizza #8537
5299 Murfreesboro RD La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 99
View
Slick Pig BBQ Mobile Food Est
1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 23, 2024 | 100
View
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 97
View
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Papa John's #5135
2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 98
View
Chili's #969
610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 96
View
St. Rose of Lima
1604 N Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Ace Learning Center #1
206 North Baird Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | Approval
View
Absolute Ink Body Piercing Studio
1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Wood Spring Suites
945 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel
2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 97
View
LaQuinta Inn & Suites Hotel Food Service
2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
The Peach Cobbler Factory
2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-3 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
The Snowy Churro TN Mobile
2187 Twin Oak Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Campus Pub of Murfreesboro
903 Gunnerson Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Arby's #5861
515 Waldron Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 93
View
Blaze Pizza
2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 1-A Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 98
View
Chili's #969 Lounge
610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Zaxby's
995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 98
View
St. Rose Of Lima Food Service
1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Papa John's #5135
2089 Lascassas Pike Suite E Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 98
View
Chili's #969
610 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Delicias Colombiana Restaurant
2042 Lascassas Pike Suite A12 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Mission BBQ Murfreesboro LLC
2314 Medical Center Parkway Suite A-5 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Starbucks #8929
620 Sam Ridley Pkwy W. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 99
View
Absolute Ink Tattoo Facility
1403 Greenland Dr., UNIT D Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 22, 2024 | 100
View
Sorelles Auxiliary Bar
161 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Eagleville High School Store
300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Sorelles Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
161 N Main ST Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Smyrna Primary School
102 Walnut Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Grindstone Cowboy
115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Ruck Nutrition
710 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Smyrna Middle School
712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Bar Louie Bar
2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Bar Louie
2615 Medical Center Parkway Suite 2395 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Eagleville School Food Service
300 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Smyrna Middle School Food Service
712 Hazelwood Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Smyrna Primary School Service
200 Walnut St. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Just Like Home Child Care Food Service
439 Highway 99 Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 21, 2024 | 100
View
Popeyes 11076
724 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 21, 2024 | 99
View
Thai Pattaya
810 NW Broad Street Suite 262 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 94
View
Jimmy John's
812 Nissan Dr Suite 100 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 99
View
McDonald's
2485 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Graze Craze
675 Middle Tennessee Blvd Ste E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Burger King
2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 98
View
Luna Latin Food
2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 99
View
Nalash Beauty Tattoo Studio
405B Smyrna Square Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Checkers
829 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Providence Christian Food Service
410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Indian Hills Golf Club
405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
La Michoacana
810 n w broad st #268 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 95
View
Providence Christian Academy Preschool
410 Dejarnette Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Dos Rancheros Restaurant
2458 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 99
View
Taco Bell #34437
850 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 99
View
Le Macaron
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite # 2070 Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 100
View
Papa Johns Pizza #99
830 Nissan Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 94
View
Holy Hill Chapel Day care
1407 NW Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | Approval
View
Jackson Motel
831 Northwest Broad St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
February 20, 2024 | 89
View
Marco's Pizza
840 Nissan Dr STE-B Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 97
View
Rocky Fork Elementary School Food
200 Thunderstorm Lane Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 20, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

