Youth Hockey Players Enjoy Annual Summer Hockey Program at Nashville’s Ford Ice Center

Over 150 participants from all over the country traveled to Middle Tennessee this July to experience the 24th Annual Predators Hockey School. The Preds Hockey School, held at Ford Ice Center Antioch from July 10-14 and Ford Ice Bellevue from July 24-28, helped young athletes ages 6 to 14 enhance their game both on and off the ice.

Lucy O’Brien is a Predators Hockey School veteran. She travels from Louisville, Kentucky every summer for the camp, and also throughout the year for games, other camps and clinics. Lucy has been skating for four years. Because hockey is not as popular in her hometown, Preds Hockey School is a great venue for O’Brien to get on the ice.

“Hockey is not big in my hometown, so I love coming to Nashville for Hockey School, games, clinics and camps,” O’Brien said. “Compared to other hockey lessons, the Predators Hockey school has more community elements but also individual time.”

Parents play a huge role in children’s development, and Chelsey Tillman has brought her three children to the Preds Hockey School three years in a row. It is always the highlight of their summer.

“I chose the Preds Hockey school for my children because I wanted them to learn skills above and beyond the normal hockey lesson,” Tillman said. “The camp has given my children exposure to new skills and the opportunity to learn they can do hard things and do them well.”

Nashville Predators Senior Manager of Diversity Hockey and Preds Hockey School Coach Jennifer Boniecki has worked at the Preds Hockey school for five years. Boniecki has an action-packed July ensuring everything is perfect for the students, including scheduling meals, setting up stations and planning drills.

Source: Olivia Taylor at NHL

