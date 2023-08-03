WEATHER 8-4-5-2023 Rain and Storms Continues

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 2pm. High near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.