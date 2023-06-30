Woman Charged After Toddler Dies While Attending Illegal Daycare

A Nashville child caregiver is facing multiple charges after a three-month-old boy died and six other young children were left unattended inside her West Nashville apartment where she was operating a daycare.

Anne C. Jordan, 51, is in custody on six counts of child neglect in relation to the April 10 incident.

Jordan was not at the apartment when the deceased infant and the six other children ranging in age up to 16-months were found by the deceased’s mother and another parent.

The six children were determined to be in good health.

Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital reported that the deceased child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues. The investigation into the death remains open with final autopsy and toxicology results pending.

Jordan was arrested on Thursday, June 29 in Hickman County at the request of MNPD detectives. She was later returned to Nashville.

This investigation is being led by Youth Services Detective Chris Beery.