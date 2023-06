Carlos Sanabria-Solis, 17, was last seen on S. Church Street going towards Middle Tennessee Blvd. on June 21.

He has full facial tattoos, and was wearing a green hoodie, white shirt, white pants, white shoes, and has black shoulder length hair that was in a braid.

If you know where he could be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 629-201-5519 or email 0291@murfreesborotn.gov.