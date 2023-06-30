Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 30, 2023.
Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.
A Smyrna man took his own life while Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants Wednesday night in La Vergne, a detective supervisor said. Read More.
Looking for plans during this Fourth of July Weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.
One person has been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro on Thursday. Read more.
In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read More.