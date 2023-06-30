Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 30, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from June 30, 2023.

1Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.

2Smyrna Man Takes His Life While Deputies Try to Arrest Him in La Vergne


A Smyrna man took his own life while Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants Wednesday night in La Vergne, a detective supervisor said. Read More.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Fourth of July Weekend

 

Looking for plans during this Fourth of July Weekend? Here’s five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.

4Early Morning Crash in Murfreesboro Leaves One Injured

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro on Thursday. Read more.

5In-N-Out Burger Secures Land for Headquarters in Franklin

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

In-N-Out Burger has purchased 28.9 acres of land at Goose Creek bypass and Lewisburg Pike in Franklin for $36.1 million, reports Nashville Business Journal. Read More.

