Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July!
1Red, White, and Boom
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Pkwy, Brentwood
July 4 at 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The Smoking Section Band will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be available so bring chairs or a blanket to sit to enjoy. Free admission! More info here.
2Fairview Annual Independence Day Celebration at City Hall
7100 City Center Way, Fairview, TN
July 3 – July 4
Come on out to the 11th Annual July 3rd Celebration here at City Hall. Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis, and Rubiks Groove are bringing the best of pop, rock, and hip hop from the ’80s & ’90s! Fireworks begin at 9 pm. There will be multiple food trucks on-site and fun activities for the kids too. Gates open at 2 pm. Free to the public! More info here.
3Fourth of July Celebration at The Park at Harlinsdale
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Rd, Franklin
Mon, July 4 at 6:00 – 9:30 PM
Bring your own chairs or blankets to enjoy free entertainment followed by a fireworks show sponsored by the City of Franklin. More info here.
4First Family Church Fireworks and Food Trucks Event
First Family Church, 2790 Pulaski Hwy, Columbia
July 3 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
5Freedom Fest
Rock Creek Park, 101 Old Farmington Rd, Lewisburg
Jul 3 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Live worship music. A message from the Word. A call to prayer. Food trucks. Bouncy houses. Lawn games. Patriotic music. Fireworks. Everyone is invited! More info here.
6Maury County Park Fireworks
Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Dr, Columbia
July 4 at 9:00 pm
Come celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks at Maury County Park. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM to hear synchronized music beginning at 9 pm. More info here.
7Music City’s 4th of July: Let Freedom Sing
July 4
Music City July 4th is one of the largest annual music festivals in Downtown Nashville that attracts an impressive list of headliners. The festival is free for the public and includes a Family Fun Zone in the morning at Walk of Fame Park with climbing walls, water slides, and various games. The festival ends with a fantastic 30-minute fireworks show. Riverfront Park and Pedestrian Bridge are some of the best spots to see the display. More info here.
Places to view Nashville’s fireworks
8Famous Nashville Rooftop Party
110 2nd Ave N, Nashville
July 4 at 7:00 pm
Overlooking the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium, our rooftop is the place to celebrate Independence Day. 21 + only. Rain or shine partially covered rooftop. Ticketed entry at 7 PM.
9L27 Rooftop Party
The Westin Nashville, L27 Rooftop Lounge, 807 Clark Pl, Nashville
July 4 at 6:00 pm
Enjoy a DJ, drinks, and an unforgettable view of the fireworks from 27 stories above the city! General admission is standing room only. Tickets include cabana options, indoor table options, or VIP terrace options. 21 + to drink.
10Free as a Bird at Rare Bird Rooftop Bar
July 4 at 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Noelle Hotel, Rare Bird Rooftop Bar, 200 4th Ave North, Nashville
Join us for the Free As a Bird annual 4th of July Celebration at Rare Bird perched 13 floors above Noelle in downtown Nashville. Celebrate in luxury with unobstructed views of the largest fireworks display. Tickets are available for 21 + only.
11Let Freedom Rock
Hard Rock Cafe, 100 Broadway, Nashville
July 4 at 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm (Doors 5:30 PM)
Join us for the Let Freedom Rock Backyard Bash with exclusive views of Nashville’s July 4th concert and world-famous fireworks show. Tickets here.
12Goodlettsville Independence Day Celebration
July 4 at 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Dr, Goodlettsville
The City of Goodlettsville celebrates Independence Day on the 4th of July in Moss-Wright Park.
A Kids Zone will be provided with inflatables, games, and fireman’s foam. Wristbands can be purchased for the kid’s zone the day of the event for $10.00 each, cash Only. Bring a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy food from one of our many vendors. The event concludes with a spectacular fireworks display set to music, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm. More info here.
13Freedom Festival in Hendersonville
July 3, 5pm – 10pm
Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street Hendersonville
Freedom Festival is Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration. Anchored in the center of Hendersonville, Drakes Creek Park offers expansive views of the Firework show along with hosting numerous vendors, providing fun, food and non-stop activities. Freedom Festival began in 2004 as a way to give back to our local schools through the Hendersonville Chamber Foundation and the Golden Apple Gala. Over the years, because of your support, the Chamber Foundation has gifted nearly a half a million dollars in Grants to support our schools.
This year, there will be fireworks, Live Entertainment, & The Hendersonville Has Talent Finale
The Firework show will light up the night sky all across the region. And with dozens of merchant vendors showcasing their goods and a variety of food vendors tempting your taste buds, we’re sure you’ll find something to satisfy your appetite.
14Americana Celebration and The Brandon Webster Fireworks Show
July 9 at 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm
White House Soccer Complex, 2784 Highway 31 West, White House
Come enjoy some delicious food from the food truck row and free activities for kids and adults alike. If you want even more excitement hop over to the carnival for some thrilling rides and fun games. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy music and fireworks. More info here.
15La Vergne Independence Day Celebration
Jul 4 at 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne
Celebrate Independence Day at Veterans Memorial Park. Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the event is scheduled for 6:00 pm. There will be live music, food, and vendors with concessions for sale, and activities, and end the night with a spectacular firework show! More info here.
16Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m.
Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna
Festivities for this year’s Smyrna Independence Day Celebration begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open, as well as Inflatable playgrounds for families to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Show’s fireworks display will occur at dusk.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
17Celebration Under the Stars – Murfreesboro
July 4, 4:00 pm
Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
Sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, for the third year the skies over The Fountains will light up with a firework display by Pyro Shows in celebration of the 4th of July. The event will include food trucks and family activities. The events will begin at 4 p.m. on the grassy area. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking.
Live music featuring The Pilots will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Fountains Stage. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B to the blues.
18Nashville Shores Celebration
Sunday, July 3, 8:45 pm
4001 Bell Road, Hermitage
19Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks in Gallatin
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown is pleased to announce the City of Gallatin will host its 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks on Monday, July 4th at Triple Creek Park. Festivities start at 3pm with fireworks beginning at approximately 9 p.m. The event also features food trucks, local vendors and activities for children.
“Gallatin loves our fireworks,” said Mayor Brown. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the show, time with your family and friends, and share the spirit of patriotism and good will with their neighbors and our community.”
The day’s main attraction, the City’s Official Independence Day Fireworks, are presented by Pyro Shows of LaFollette, Tennessee. The fireworks show is 22 minutes long and includes 1,160 shells ranging from 2 ½” to 6”, which can reach 600 feet in the air.
20City of Mount Juliet
July 4, 5 pm
Mount Juliet League,10835 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet
Join in at Mt. Juliet League for food trucks starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Free parking is available starting at 5 p.m.
214th of July in Dickson
July 4th 2 pm
Dickson VFW, 215 Marshal Stuart Drive, Dickson
Celebrate Independence Day with VWF Post 4641. They will have live music, food, and a corn hole Tournament in the back hall. DJ Dude will start playing music at 7pm outside for family entertainment, and Fireworks to end the night.
22Town of Pegram 4th of July
July 4th, 7 am
Pegram Park, 308 East Hwy 70, East Lakeview Drive, Pegram
The day kicks off at 7 am with a pancake breakfast followed by a parade at 10 am. A community bbq starts at 11 am followed by play area with competitions throughout the afternoon. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.
The Pegram Park entrance is located off Thompson Road – just down from the Community Club and the Little Red Caboose at the intersection of Hwy 70/Thompson Road.
Find more information here.
23Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration
July 2, 6 pm
Nolensville High School,1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville
It’s the 10th Anniversary of the Star Spangled Celebration. It has become one of the premier event of Nolensville and the surrounding area for July 4th festivities. There will be music, family games, inflatables, a food court, and fireworks.
24Live in Hohenwald
Friday, July 1st, 5 pm – 10 pm
City Parking Lot, 36 North Maple, Hohenwald
Food trucks, train rides, water slides, face painting, music, and FIREWORKS!
The Cleverlys will perform at the 4th annual Summer Concert on July 1st. Family fun starts at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks after concert. Bring a lawn chair.