13 Freedom Festival in Hendersonville

July 3, 5pm – 10pm

Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street Hendersonville

Freedom Festival is Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration. Anchored in the center of Hendersonville, Drakes Creek Park offers expansive views of the Firework show along with hosting numerous vendors, providing fun, food and non-stop activities. Freedom Festival began in 2004 as a way to give back to our local schools through the Hendersonville Chamber Foundation and the Golden Apple Gala. Over the years, because of your support, the Chamber Foundation has gifted nearly a half a million dollars in Grants to support our schools.

​

This year, there will be fireworks, Live Entertainment, & The Hendersonville Has Talent Finale

The Firework show will light up the night sky all across the region. And with dozens of merchant vendors showcasing their goods and a variety of food vendors tempting your taste buds, we’re sure you’ll find something to satisfy your appetite.