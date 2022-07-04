If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Charles Johnson – “Busted Lip”
Charles Johnson announced he is releasing a new, full-length project, The Ladder, that will be available on July 22, but just dropped a new single, “Busted Lip” out now.
Take a listen here.
2Levi Hummon, Ya Boyz, Filmore- “Good Riddance”
The new tune “Good Riddance” has Levi Hummon, featuring Filmore and YA’ BOYZ (Zach Kale and Joe Ragosta) reveling in the melting pot that modern country music has become. It’s still a country tune, just one that’s sonically leaning out into a slightly more pop sound. The result is a song that after just one listen, it’ll be instantly committed to memory and will bring unbridled spirit to the dashboard drummers in all of us.
Take a listen here.
3Ryan Hurd -“Pass it On”
Ryan Hurd is releasing the new video for his latest single “Pass It On.” The video was directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen, andfeatures a guest appearance from his wife Maren Morris, who also co-wrote the song.
Take a listen here.
4Brandi Carlile- “You and Me on the Rock”
The official music video for Brandi Carlile’s new single, “You And Me On The Rock,” is debuting today. Of the song, Carlile reflects, “This song is for my wife, Catherine. When life changed during quarantine and everything that I identify myself by went away, I was left with a question of ‘is what I’ve built my life on really a solid foundation?’ I wrote this song and realized that even the most intensely self-identifying things can go away, but what my life is really built on, which is faith and my family, it’s a rock, and it’s solid.”
Take a listen here.
5The Everly Brothers – Hey Doll Baby
Hey Doll Baby, a new compilation album of hidden gems and deep cuts from iconic American rock pioneers The Everly Brothers, marks the final contribution from the last living brother Don Everly ahead of his passing on August 21, 2021.
Take a listen here.
6Sierra Ferrell- “Years”
7The Brethrens – “Only Shot”
Oregon’s favorite band of brothers, The Brethren pour out the single that resulted from their first jam session, Only Shot.“Only Shot is a country-rock anthem. A riff driven song about trying to cure a heartbreak. It was literally the first idea The Brethren ever formally jammed on and it continues to be a favorite of the band and fans alike.” says The Brethren’s Corey Parnell.
Take a listen here.
8Pale Waves – “Jealously”
9Alyssa Bonagura – “Other Side of the World”
Bonagura directed and edited this video for “Other Side of the World” In talking about the video, she shared, “I’ve always had a love for London because I went to college in England and made some of the best friends of my life while I was there. Ever since I graduated, I’ve always split my time going back and forth from Nashville to London. When I was thinking of a video concept for ’Other Side of The World,’ I thought an American/British love story would be the perfect fit because all my favorite romantic comedies are British! It was so much fun because I got to call on two of my friends in the UK, Dan Wharton (cinematographer) and Steve Shirley (a London-based actor), to help me bring my vision to life. So, while I was filming here in Franklin, TN, with the amazing cinematographer Sean C Kennedy (who’s coincidentally from the UK as well), I was sending Dan and Steve a list of shots I wanted them to film in London for a day. I think the romantic longing feeling you get when you listen to this song finally came to life in such a big way in the video!”
Take a listen here.
10Tenille Townes – “Shared Walls”
Songwriter, performer and 2-time ACM winner Tenille Townes releases the music video for her track “Shared Walls” today! The song features BRELAND, known for fusing Gospel, R&B and Country, and is off her soul-bearing EP Masquerades
Take a listen here.