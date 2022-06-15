Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music.

Previously announced, GRAMMY-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan, country-pop-punk singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope and country’s Levi Hummon will be part of the diverse concert lineup. The event at the downtown riverfront will include the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history synchronized to a live performance from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

You will find 16 Nashville-based artists featured on the Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage and at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park over the two-day celebration.

CMT will nationally broadcast Let Freedom Sing! from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., including a portion of the concert and the entirety of the fireworks show. The fireworks also will be livestreamed on visitmusiccity.com/july4th.

Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone on July 3 for Prelude to the 4th will include Troubadour Blue, Craig Duncan & Friends, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band, The Woods, Jesse Labelle and Emily Earle, along with DJ Dave Audé. On July 4, performances will include San Rafael Band, Joe West Band, Jenny Tolman, Nick Howard and Jeverson, along with DJ Rod Youree. Labelle was the winner of the Nashville Needs a Song songwriting competition, a joint initiative in 2020 of the Mayor’s Office, NCVC and Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Leading up to the 4th of July celebration, several concerts will be taking place in the area and other events.