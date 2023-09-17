Where to Eat Close to Music City Walk of Fame Park

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
36
photo by Jim Wood

Before heading to check out the Music City Walk of Fame Park, here are a few places to grab a bite.

1Assembly Food Hall

photo by Donna Vissman

5055 Broadway, Nashville

Located at Fifth and Broadway, the food hall offers a variety of eateries from Prince’s Hot Chicken, DeSano Pizza, No Baked Cookie Dough, The Pharmacy, Velvet Taco and more. All are quick bites that will have you in and out before your event. If you want to sit down for a meal try the Twelve Thirty Club or Blanco Cocina + Cantina, the two restaurants at Fifth and Broadway that face Bridgestone.

2Palm Restaurant

photo by Jim Wood

140 5th Avenue South, Nashville

Stop by The Palm for a drink at the bar or a meal before your next event. Known for their steaks and lobster, we’ve also heard you can often spot a celebrity or two while you dine.

31 Kitchen

photo by Donna Vissman

710 Demonbreun, Nashville

Inside the 1 Hotel, you will find 1 Kitchen, their flagship restaurant features floor to ceiling windows focusing on vegetables grown on site and local meats sourced from Bear Creek Farm. If you are in a hurry, the bar serves quick bites like burgers that will have you to your event quickly.

4Yee Haw Brewing

photo by Donna Vissman

423 6th Avenue South, Nashville

Located just behind Music City Center, Yee Haw Brewing offers local beer and food from White Duck Taco. If you get there early, you can play cornhole, and might be able to hear some live music.

5Hattie B’s

photo by Jim Wood

5069 Broadway, Nashville

Just steps away from Bridgestone Arena, you can find Nashville hot chicken at Hattie B’s. The locally owned restaurant features hot chicken, homemade sides and some of the best banana pudding.

6Pancake Pantry

photo from Pancake Pantry

220 Malloy Street, Nashville

This second location of Pancake Pantry opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville. If you are planning a whole day downtown before an event, start with the iconic pancakes before your event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here