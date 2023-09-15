Weekend Weather 9-15-17-2023

A mixed-bag kind of weekend.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.