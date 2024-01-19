Weekend Weather 1-19-21-2024

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100- /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240119T1500Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0002.240120T0400Z-240120T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, ongoing travel difficulties due to icy roads, as well as additional snow accumulations this morning of up to one inch along the Cumberland Plateau. For the Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 10 below zero late Friday night and Saturday morning. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Good news: A Warmup is coming next week ..Bad News it’s going to bring a lot of rain. So any snow and ice runoff will be added to next week, and flood-prone areas may need to be monitored by mid-week.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 32. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.