Titans Interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik for Head Coach Position

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their seventh interview of the head coaching process.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik completed a virtual interview with the team on Thursday evening.

Slowik, in his first season with the Texans, has been instrumental in the development of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Slowik previously worked six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, serving as passing game coordinator with the 49ers in 2022. Prior to that, Slowik worked as passing game specialist (2021) and prior to that as an offensive assistant (2019-2020) and defensive quality control coach (2017-2018).

Slowik was also a defensive assistant with the Washington Commanders from 2011-13 after beginning his NFL career as a video assistant in 2010.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News