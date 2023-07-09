WEATHER 7-9-2023 Cooler and Stormy

Noticeably cooler this afternoon for July and just keep an eye to the sky.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.