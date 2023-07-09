2023 Events at Centennial Park

Centennial Park is located at 2500 West End Avenue, the Nashville park sits on 132 acres and features the iconic Parthenon.
The park hosts events all year from Musicians Corner to the annual Tennessee Craft Fair. Here is a list of upcoming events for 2023.
1Tales at Twilight
–
Centennial Park Band Shell
Metro Parks Music’s hour-long family performances offer interactive magic, stories, dance, and music.
2Musicians Corner Fall Concerts
–
Centennial Park Conservancy’s beloved, free outdoor annual concert series returns to offer chill vibes and a diverse line-up of stellar musicians.
3Kidsville Family Festival
Saturday, September 23, 2023, 10:00 AM 3:00 PM
Join the Kidsville Family Festival. A fun fall day filled with activities including: live music, costumes, arts & crafts, mascot photo station, musical meet & greets, inflatables & lawn games, obstacle course, painting, etc. More details to be announced.
4Celebrate Nashville
Saturday, October 7, 2023, 10:00 AM 6:00 PM
In a city where one in six residents is foreign-born, the Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival provides an opportunity for intercultural dialogue through a festival experience. The event takes place on Saturday, October 1 and celebrates over 50 cultures that comprise our community. Enjoy a variety of dance and musical performances, food vendors offering authentic and exotic tastes from around the world, Kidsville activities, marketplace vendors, an Oktoberfest Pub, and more!
5Tennessee Craft Fair
Fri, Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 AM – Sun, Oct 15, 2023, 6:00 PM
This free Nashville tradition celebrates American handmade, finely crafted artwork directly from the juried, award-winning artists.