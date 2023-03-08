WEATHER 3-8-9-2023 Rains, Winds, Cooler Temps Return

It looks like a return to late winter is in store for Tennessee as more seasonal temps and rounds of damp weather are in our forecast for the next several days. More Irish-like than Florida-like.
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Showers, mainly after 11am. High near 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.