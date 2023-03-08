Woman Accused of Stealing $400 Worth of Children’s Clothing From Murfreesboro Store

Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department are attempting to identify a person of interest in a shoplifting case.

On Feb. 25, 2023, a loss prevention worker at Kohl’s on Old Fort Pkwy reported that an unknown elderly female entered the store and stole nearly $400 worth of children’s athletic clothing and left the store without paying.

The woman uses a cane and walks with a limp. The unknown woman was dropped off and picked up in front of the store by someone driving a black sedan.

If you know this individual, please contact detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.