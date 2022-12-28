WEATHER 12-28,2022 Windy and Warmer

We will see steadily climbing temps for the next week and periods of rain and possibly some storms. Winds will continue to be brisk and gusty for the next couple of days.

For those curious about their New Years Eve plans, it is a 50/50 chance rain and storms will move out by early evening. But, the Guitar Drop looks relatively dry for now. We will monitor coming closer to the festivities.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.