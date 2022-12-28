OBITUARY: Billy C. Pearson

Billy C. Pearson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford County and the son of the late Brents and Katherine Compton Pearson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Frances Green Pearson.

Survivors include daughters, Kathy Pezzi and husband Mark of Pleasant View and Cynthia Upchurch and husband Randall of Murfreesboro; a brother, Joe Pearson and wife Dot of Morrison; two grandchildren, Willis Woody and wife Carissa of Murfreesboro and Ashley Pezzi of Pleasant View.

Mr. Pearson joined the Murfreesboro Lions Club in 1966 and was a life member of the International Association of Lions Club. He served as President in 1982 and 1983 and was elected as the first District Governor of the new district 12-s that encompassed forty-two clubs in seventeen Tennessee counties stretching from Alabama to Kentucky. In 1996, he was elected to a two-year term on the Board of Directors of the International Lions Club. In this position, he and his wife traveled around the United States and many foreign countries visiting and speaking to many Lions Clubs. He received many accolades and awards during his 56 years as a member of his local club. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and received the Ambassador of Goodwill Humanitarian Award, the highest honor a Lion can receive. He coached Murfreesboro Junior Pro basketball for 15 years and served on the Murfreesboro Babe Ruth board of directors. Mr. Pearson served as a volunteer for the Cancer Crusade, Kidney Foundation, and March of Dimes and received the Senior Citizen of the Year Award in Rutherford County in 2005 and a Life Achievement Award for Volunteer Services. He was a United States Army veteran and formerly a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ for 42 years where he served as Benevolence Coordinator. Most recently he was a member of the East Main Church of Christ. Mr. Pearson retired from AVCO/ Textron Industries after 33 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Tony Holt and Wayne Lankford officiating. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Lion Clubs and Deacons of East Main Church of Christ serving as pallbearers.