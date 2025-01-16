Warm Up with Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s Winter Menu

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is kicking off the new year with a winter menu that is as bold as it is delicious. Available from Jan. 15 to March 3, this seasonal selection features hearty comfort foods, inventive cocktails and sweet indulgences designed to heat up even the coldest days.

Among the highlights is a vibrant salad making its return by popular demand. Guests can give into their cravings with the following items on tap:

Meatball Sliders: House-made meatball, parmesan crisp, pesto, marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil

House-made meatball, parmesan crisp, pesto, marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil Loaded Potato Tot Soup: Cheddar, green onions, Bad Daddy’s tater tots and applewood bacon crumbles

Cheddar, green onions, Bad Daddy’s tater tots and applewood bacon crumbles Winter Salad: A mix of greens, radishes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, brie, bleu cheese and strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

These dishes are available individually or as part of the Winter Bundle, which includes one Meatball Slider, a small Winter Salad and a crock of Loaded Potato Tot Soup.

The seasonal drink lineup also packs a punch:

Coffee Elixir (cocktail): Wheatley Vodka, Tia Maria® coffee liqueur, Disaronno® amaretto, coffee and milk

Wheatley Vodka, Tia Maria® coffee liqueur, Disaronno® amaretto, coffee and milk Cherry Blossom (cocktail): Sailor Jerry spiced rum, fresh lime juice, Disaronno® amaretto, Black Cherry Reàl, fizz

Sailor Jerry spiced rum, fresh lime juice, Disaronno® amaretto, Black Cherry Reàl, fizz Cherry Bomb Mocktail: Black Cherry Reàl, fresh lemon and lime grenadine and ginger ale

Black Cherry Reàl, fresh lemon and lime grenadine and ginger ale Red Velvet Cake Shake: Vanilla soft-serve ice cream spun with real red velvet cake batter and topped with housemade buttercream

Prices vary by location. To order online or find the nearest spot, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

Source: Restaurant News

