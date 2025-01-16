Vanderbilt Volleyball’s Little Anchors Clinic Coming Soon

Vanderbilt Volleyball’s Little Anchors Clinic starts Jan. 22 and will be four sessions.
Program Overview
The Little Anchors Clinic is designed for young players who are new to volleyball or at a beginner skill level. Our program provides a fun and engaging environment where children can learn essential volleyball skills.
Schedule Details
Dates: January 22 – February 12, 2025
Day & Time: Wednesdays, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
Check-in Time: 4:30 PM
Location: Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium
Session Dates
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Program Information
- Grade Levels: Kindergarten to 6th Grade
- Skill Level: Beginner
- Registration Fee: $150.00
- Duration: 4 training sessions
The registration fee includes participation in all four training sessions. Each session is designed to build fundamental volleyball skills in a supportive and encouraging environment.
