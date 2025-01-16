Vanderbilt Volleyball’s Little Anchors Clinic Coming Soon

Vanderbilt Volleyball’s Little Anchors Clinic starts Jan. 22 and will be four sessions.

Program Overview

The Little Anchors Clinic is designed for young players who are new to volleyball or at a beginner skill level. Our program provides a fun and engaging environment where children can learn essential volleyball skills.

Schedule Details

Dates: January 22 – February 12, 2025

Day & Time: Wednesdays, 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Check-in Time: 4:30 PM

Location: Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium

Session Dates

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Program Information

Grade Levels: Kindergarten to 6th Grade

Kindergarten to 6th Grade Skill Level: Beginner

Beginner Registration Fee: $150.00

$150.00 Duration: 4 training sessions

The registration fee includes participation in all four training sessions. Each session is designed to build fundamental volleyball skills in a supportive and encouraging environment.

