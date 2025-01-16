Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Dino Stomp

Saturday, January 18, 5pm – 9pm

Sky Zone Murfreesboro

1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

Calling all pint-sized paleontologists and little dino enthusiasts! It’s time to stomp and roar at Sky Zone’s Dino Stomp Little Leapers event. Dress up in your best dino gear and get ready for a prehistoric adventure that’s perfect for kids 5 and under. Let’s make some mammoth memories! Dress up as your favorite dinosaur and join us for an unforgettable adventure. Let’s stomp and jump in true dino style at Sky Zone’s Dino Stomp Little Leapers event!