Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Dino Stomp
Saturday, January 18, 5pm – 9pm
Sky Zone Murfreesboro
1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Calling all pint-sized paleontologists and little dino enthusiasts! It’s time to stomp and roar at Sky Zone’s Dino Stomp Little Leapers event. Dress up in your best dino gear and get ready for a prehistoric adventure that’s perfect for kids 5 and under. Let’s make some mammoth memories! Dress up as your favorite dinosaur and join us for an unforgettable adventure. Let’s stomp and jump in true dino style at Sky Zone’s Dino Stomp Little Leapers event!
2Museum After Hours
Saturday, January 18, 5pm – 9pm
Earth Experience – Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History
816 Old Salem Road Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to explore the captivating world of fossils and history in a unique and relaxed setting. Discover fascinating exhibits, engage in interactive displays, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of the community. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to experience the museum after regular hours. Bring your friends or come solo and make new connections with fellow dinosaur enthusiasts. Find tickets here
3The Jeff Leeson Show
Saturday, January 18, 7pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to laugh the night away as internationally touring comedian Jeff Leeson returns to Murfreesboro! Known for his sharp wit and unique, off-the-cuff style, Jeff has amassed over 100 million views online and continues to captivate audiences around the world. Dont miss this unforgettable night of live stand-up comedy! Grab your tickets now and find out why Jeff Leeson is a must-see! Find tickets here
4End of Season Sale at Painted Tree Boutiques
Saturday – Sunday, January 19 – January 18, 10am to 8pm
Painted Tree Boutiques
552 N Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Beat the winter blues with up to 75% off on an incredible selection of gifts, decor, fashion, and more! Whether you’re stocking up on after-holiday essentials or ready to refresh your home and wardrobe for the new year, Painted Tree has just what you need to start the season off right.
5Country Music Hall of Fame
Friday- Sunday, January 17-19
Country Music Hall of Fame
222 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville
It’s Pay What You Want Month at the Country Music Hall of Fame for local residents. Just present proof of residency at entry. This weekend you can enjoy the friendship making class or the suncatcher class along with live performances.
