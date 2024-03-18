Vols Earn No. 2 Seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – For the 26th time in program history, including the sixth in a row, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (24-8, 14-4 SEC) earned the second seed in the Midwest region, as revealed Sunday night on the NCAA Selection Show, live on CBS. The Volunteers will begin play Thursday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., versus No. 15-seeded Saint Peter’s (19-13, 12-8 MAAC) in the Round of 64.

In the lone prior meeting between the Volunteers and Peacocks, Tennessee registered a 54-40 decision on March 14, 1984, in Knoxville in the opening round of the NIT.

Joining the Volunteers and Peacocks in the pod is seventh-seeded Texas (20-12, 9-9 B12) as well as the “First Four” victor in the matchup between No. 10-seeded Colorado State (24-10, 10-8 MWC) and No. 10-seeded Virginia (23-10, 13-7 ACC). The winner of the Tennessee/Saint Peter’s game will face the advancing team between Texas, Colorado State and Virginia at a to-be-determined time Saturday in the Round of 32.

