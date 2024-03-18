Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Murfreesboro

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken will open in Murfreesboro next month!

Having delighted foodies across the globe, from the East to the West Coast, Dubai, and Korea, Hangry Joe’s is now ready to spice up the Murfreesboro culinary scene with premium, never frozen unrivaled chicken dishes.

Featuring the signature Nashville-style chicken sandwich, the Hangry Joe premise is simple: to offer customers the best chicken sandwich in town and an unforgettable experience to enjoy with friends and family.

The hot chicken restaurant will be located at 3119 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 10am.