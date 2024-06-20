Violent Femmes to Perform with the Nashville Symphony

Seminal Alt Rockers Violent Femmes are teaming up with the Nashville Symphony to perform their ground-breaking, debut, self-titled album at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 9 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now for Symphony Subscribers and will be available to the public on July 19. https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2024-2025-season/violent-femmes-with-the-nashville-symphony/

Released over 40 years ago, the Violent Femmes’ trailblazing, debut album amplified teenage angst and alienation in the 1980s with such songs as “Kiss Off,” “Add It Up,” and “Gone Daddy Gone,” written by Lead Vocalist and Guitarist Gordon Gano before he’d even gotten his driver’s license. The record, which was mostly autobiographical, would later prove to embody some of the most powerful anthems of a disenchanted youth that the world has ever known. Today, its legacy lives on and is regarded by generations of fans as the battle cry for their misunderstood adolescence.

Deciding to pay homage to this pivotal release as it enters four decades of infamy, the Femmes did the most unexpected thing possible. They invited some of the best symphonies in the country to be their “back- up band” for select dates on their almost entirely sold out 40th Anniversary Album Tour. They knew sonically it could work. After all, they were an acoustic band. But the power of their ground-breaking first album was in the sparseness of its songs and the rawness of Gano’s voice. Would the orchestra be too powerful? Take up too much space? After performing critically-acclaimed shows with such symphonies as the Milwaukee Symphony, the Kansas City Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony, and the San Diego Symphony, the answer is a resounding “no.”

For more information, visit https://vfemmes.com.

