Vida Flo Murfreesboro Opens

Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV-Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, has officially opened a new location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Owned and managed by The Vida Group, Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is a hydration therapy clinic that equips people with nutrients needed to stay healthy throughout the year. This is the third Vida-Flo location in Tennessee.

“Coming off the heels of a global pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to prioritize our health and wellbeing,” said Michael Haley, co-owner of The Vida Group. “We’ve had the privilege of serving Greater Nashville through our Midtown and Franklin clinics for over six years, and I am so excited to expand Vida-Flo’s footprint to continue helping people achieve the goal of a physically well-continued and healthy lifestyle.”

Vida-Flo aims to be a healthy and helpful problem solver for a variety of goals and medical needs by providing Intravenous (IV) fluids, vitamins, antioxidants and medications to ensure individuals are fueled, refreshed and hydrated. It’s a service that benefits everyone from busy entrepreneurs and on-the-go moms to fitness gurus and world-class athletes. Vida-Flo helps with a variety of medical issues including migraines, pregnancy, stomach bugs/flu, Eczema, Crohn’s disease and Celiac disease and improves overall vitality by immediately and directly boosting energy, improving physical appearance and directly relieving illness.

Newer to the health and wellness scene is NAD+, or Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, a coenzyme that is vital to your body. As a result of aging, NAD levels are depleted and leave you at higher risk for chronic illness like diabetes, vision loss, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. As a trailblazer in the health and wellness space, Vida- Flo offers NAD+ treatments that can reverse chronic fatigue, boost metabolism, increase productivity and decrease stress. The hydration therapy business also offers an on-the-go service for those who can’t always make it into the clinic, or who prefer to receive services from their home.

Haley says, “We are excited to continue educating our clients about the immediate benefits of our transformative services. There is nothing on the market quite like Vida-Flo, and our team of registered medical professionals looks forward to serving the Rutherford County community for years to come.”

Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is the third location to open within the Greater Nashville area. Haley also owns and operates a location in Nashville on Demonbreun Street and in Franklin on Liberty Pike.

Continuing for a limited time, the Murfreesboro-based business will offer their specially priced membership option for either $69/month, $79/month or $89/month, depending on the number of clinic visits per month. NAD+ treatment packages are also 25% off in celebration of the clinic’s grand opening. For more information about Vida- Flo Murfreesboro, visit the location’s website at www.govidaflo.com/locations/murfreesboro-tn/.

ABOUT VIDA-FLO MURFREESBORO:

Vida-Flo Murfreesboro is locally owned and managed by The Vida Group, which is the largest Vida-Flo franchisor in the country. This is the third location for Owners Michael Haley, Parker Turner, Adam Will and Dr. Howard Aubert. The investment group also owns Vida-Flo Franklin, located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 102-B and Vida-Flo Nashville, located at 1516 Demonbreun Street. The company aims to establish Tennessee as a health and wellness hub by making hydration an ongoing part of a healthy regimen and customizing treatment programs based on a variety of needs and goals. For more information about Vida-Flo Murfreesboro, visit www.govidaflo.com/locations/murfreesboro-tn/. To learn more about The Vida Group, visit vidagroupwellness.com.