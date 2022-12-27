WEATHER 12-27,2022 Big Warm-up Coming

Today we will see somewhat warmer temps and calm winds, but beginning tomorrow we will see gusty winds, but, more spring-like temps in the mid 50s-60s through the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of rain, but, it isn’t forecast as a total washout.

Tuesday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.