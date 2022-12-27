Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals

On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Separately, the Governor granted expedited parole eligibility to 30 individuals, following the Tennessee General Assembly’s recent action to amend the state law about drug-free school zone (DFSZ) offenses.

“In light of recent updates to Tennessee state law, I have made the decision to grant parole eligibility to certain low-level drug offenders who merit consideration for an expedited review of their sentence,” said Lee. “Each parole hearing will be considered individually, and the Board of Parole will determine the appropriate outcome.”

Executive clemency decisions are made in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole, which issues non-binding recommendations for each case. Individuals who have applied for clemency but are not included in today’s release remain eligible for clemency in the future.

The governor will grant three types of clemency today:

Pardon – an official statement of forgiveness. Pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated.

– an official statement of forgiveness. Pardons are granted to individuals who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated. Commutation to time served – a reduction to time served. This will be granted to one individual today. In this case, the action results in the end of parole for an individual who has been out of prison for many years.

– a reduction to time served. Commutation to parole eligibility – a decision to expedite parole eligibility for an individual based on the unique merits of their case. The Board of Parole will hold a hearing in the normal course. This does not mean a person will be released from prison, and it does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

Another form of executive clemency is exoneration, which the Governor will not grant in this round of decisions.

Additional information on executive clemency can be found here.

Executive Clemency Grants

Jimmy Lee Clausel, Hardin County – Executive Action: Pardon

Jacqueline Clements, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Tara Duncan-Rodriguez, Hamilton County – Executive Action: Pardon

Najeeb Farhat, Knox County – Executive Action: Pardon

Randy Fleming, Williamson County – Executive Action: Pardon

Ryan Herron, Warren County and Dekalb County – Executive Action: Pardon

Kimberly Kerby, Shelby County – Executive Action: Pardon

Jason Moore, Rutherford County – Executive Action: Pardon

James Norris, Warren County – Executive Action: Pardon

Randy Pool, Crockett County – Executive Action: Pardon

Audria Reeves, Chester County – Executive Action: Pardon

Stephen Robinson, Hardeman County – Executive Action: Pardon

Aaron Dewayne Vaught, Bradley County – Executive Action: Pardon

William Mee, Meigs County – Executive Action: Commutation to time served, ending his parole

Tabatha White, Davidson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Alicia Williams, Davidson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Proclamations granting individuals clemency can be viewed here.

Updated Drug-Free School Zone Law

In December 2021, the Lee administration introduced a new clemency review process for drug-free school zone (DFSZ) offenses, following legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020 to change the criteria for applying a sentence enhancement.

For consistency with updated state law, the Governor has granted expedited parole eligibility to 30 individuals who would have already been eligible for a parole hearing had they been sentenced under the new law. All of these individuals are currently incarcerated, and the Board of Parole will hold hearings for them in the normal course. None of them will be released immediately as a result of this action.

Drug-Free School Zone Parole Eligibility Grants

David Beets, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Dustin Blevins, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Wesley Box, Shelby County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Joana Brooks, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Bernard Campbell, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Kristina Cole, Shelby County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Timothy Farrar, Bedford County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Raphael Ferguson, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jordashe Franklin, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

William Frost, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jerry Hall, Henderson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Tina Hargrove, Humphreys County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Erica Harris, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jeremy Hipshire, Johnson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jacob Hoilman, Cocke County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Steve Humphrey, Carter County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Brandon Jarnigan, Hamblen County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Laquan Johnson, Putnam County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Justin Lane, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Jermaine Marsh, Sr., Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Brandon McKinley, Loudon County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Alonzo Norman, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

James Parker, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

James Sanchez, Sullivan County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Eugene Taylor, Williamson County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Brandy Wellman, Carter County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Tony Williams, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Waynard Winbush, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Angelo Young, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

James Young, Knox County – Executive Action: Commutation to immediate parole eligibility

Proclamations granting individuals expedited parole eligibility can be viewed here.