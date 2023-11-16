Vandy Women’s Basketball Moves to 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of three Vanderbilt women’s basketball players collected a double-double against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, as the Commodores collected a thrilling 77-74 victory over the Hilltoppers at Memorial Gymnasium.

Graduate students Jordyn Cambridge and Jordyn Oliver, along with junior Sacha Washington each strung together a double-double on the stat sheet. Cambridge flirted with a triple-double against WKU, as she recorded a game-best 13 rebounds to go along with 11 points and eight assists. Oliver added 15 points and 10 rebounds to her ledger, while Washington posted her third-straight double-double with a 16-point, 10-rebound performance.

Freshman Aga Makurat provided an offensive punch off the bench for the Commodores. The 6-2 guard from Poland registered a career-high 18 points while hitting a season-best five 3-point fields in 16 minutes of action against the Hilltoppers.

With the win, Vanderbilt remains perfect to begin the 2023-24 season, as the Dores now stand at 4-0 on the year. It marks the second-straight season that Vandy has opened back-to-back campaigns perfect through four games. The last time Vanderbilt began two-consecutive seasons with four-straight wins came back during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 campaigns.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News