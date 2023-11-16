Top 5 Stories From Nov 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 16, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Nothing Bundt Cakes in Smyrna

Nothing bundt Cakes
Photos by Rutherford Chamber

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes held its ribbon cutting for its new location on November 15, 2023, at 811 Industrial Blvd. Suite 610 in Smyrna. Read More.

3Two Men Arrested in ATM Robbery in Murfreesboro

 

Two men have been arrested and warrants issued for a third for the robbery of an ATM outside a Murfreesboro bank on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Read More.

4Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back

Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back


With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers. Read more.

5Couponing Expert Carol Ransom Teaches People How to Save Big

carol ransom
Photo from Coupon with Carol

 

Everyone is looking for ways to save money these days, and Carol Ransom has turned it into a science. Read more.

