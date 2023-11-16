Top 5 Stories From Nov 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 16, 2023.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read more.
Nothing Bundt Cakes held its ribbon cutting for its new location on November 15, 2023, at 811 Industrial Blvd. Suite 610 in Smyrna. Read More.
Two men have been arrested and warrants issued for a third for the robbery of an ATM outside a Murfreesboro bank on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Read More.
With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers. Read more.
Everyone is looking for ways to save money these days, and Carol Ransom has turned it into a science. Read more.