Traffic Flow, Parking Plan for Riverdale vs Oakland Football Playoff Game

To prepare for the anticipated high interest in the Oakland / Riverdale football playoff game being hosted by Riverdale on Friday, Nov. 17, Rutherford County Schools is working with law enforcement partners on parking, entrance, and exit procedures.

Below is a map showing the entrance and exit plans, and the designated spaces for disabled parking.

Please note the following:

The ​RCS Clear Bag Policy will be enforced

Gates for parking will not open until 5:15 p.m.

Carpool if possible due to limited parking

There will only be one entry point for arrival (Please see diagram)

After the game, two points of exit have been designated depending on the direction you will be traveling on Warrior Drive (see diagram)