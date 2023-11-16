Traffic Flow, Parking Plan for Riverdale vs Oakland Football Playoff Game

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1

To prepare for the anticipated high interest in the Oakland / Riverdale football playoff game being hosted by Riverdale on Friday, Nov. 17, Rutherford County Schools is working with law enforcement partners on parking, entrance, and exit procedures.

Below is a map showing the entrance and exit plans, and the designated spaces for disabled parking.

Please note the following:

  • The ​RCS Clear Bag Policy will be enforced
  • Gates for parking will not open until 5:15 p.m.
  • Carpool if possible due to limited parking
  • There will only be one entry point for arrival (Please see diagram)
  • After the game, two points of exit have been designated depending on the direction you will be traveling on Warrior Drive (see diagram)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here