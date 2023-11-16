Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Winterfest
Time varies
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for another fun season on ice! Fountains Winterfest begins this weekend! It’s going to be a great season, so grab your family and friends and go make some magical memories!
2Annie Jr.
Friday, November 17, 2023, 7 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 7 pm – 9 pm
Sunday, November 19, 2023, 2 pm – 4 pm
The Washington Theater at Patterson Park
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Perform Murfreesboro for their biannual traditional musical performance of “Annie Jr.”
3Exploring Wilderness at Barfield Crescent Park
Saturday, November 18, 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Experience a hike at Barfield Crescent Park! Along the hike, attendees will stop and talk about things seen along the way. There are patches of wildflowers, karsts, and soo much more to explore!
4Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10 am
Lowe’s Home Improvement
1825 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Thanksgiving table won’t be complete without a festive Turkey Photo Holder, built by your own little DIYer. Join Lowe’s for this festive Kids Workshop where your child needs will be provided everything to create a memorable table decoration that you’ll be thankful to have!
5Sam Davis Memorial Day
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 1 pm – 4 pm
The Historic Sam Davis Home & Plantation
1399 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna, TN 37167
Honor the memory and sacrifice of Confederate soldier Sam Davis at the annual “Sam Davis Memorial Day”. Let us come together to remember and honor the life of Sam Davis, a Confederate soldier whose unwavering spirit and sacrifice will forever be etched in Rutherford County’s history.