Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.

1Winterfest

Time varies
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready for another fun season on ice! Fountains Winterfest begins this weekend! It’s going to be a great season, so grab your family and friends and go make some magical memories!

More info here

2Annie Jr.

Friday, November 17, 2023, 7 pm – 9 pm
Saturday, November 18, 2023, 7 pm – 9 pm
Sunday, November 19, 2023, 2 pm – 4 pm
The Washington Theater at Patterson Park
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Join Perform Murfreesboro for their biannual traditional musical performance of “Annie Jr.”

More info here

3Exploring Wilderness at Barfield Crescent Park

Saturday, November 18, 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Experience a hike at Barfield Crescent Park! Along the hike, attendees will stop and talk about things seen along the way. There are patches of wildflowers, karsts, and soo much more to explore!

More info here

4Thanksgiving Turkey Photo Holder

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10 am
Lowe’s Home Improvement
1825 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

The Thanksgiving table won’t be complete without a festive Turkey Photo Holder, built by your own little DIYer. Join Lowe’s for this festive Kids Workshop where your child needs will be provided everything to create a memorable table decoration that you’ll be thankful to have!

More info here

5Sam Davis Memorial Day

Saturday, November 18, 2023, 1 pm – 4 pm
The Historic Sam Davis Home & Plantation
1399 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna, TN 37167

Honor the memory and sacrifice of Confederate soldier Sam Davis at the annual “Sam Davis Memorial Day”. Let us come together to remember and honor the life of Sam Davis, a Confederate soldier whose unwavering spirit and sacrifice will forever be etched in Rutherford County’s history.

More info here

