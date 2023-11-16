Carol Birdsong Named Tennessee School Communicator of the Year

November 14, 2023 – Williamson County Schools Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong has been named the 2023-24 School Communicator of the Year for Tennessee.

The Tennessee School Public Relations Association (TNSPRA) presented Birdsong with the award at its September 15 meeting. The honor aims to recognize school communicators who exhibit excellence in the areas of leadership, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

“When I started in WCS two-plus decades ago, there were only a handful of full-time school communicators across Tennessee, and the membership in our state organization reflected that small number,” said Birdsong. “We now have school communicators across the state, in districts large and small, and I’m so pleased that superintendents, school boards and county commissions recognize the importance of keeping parents and the community informed in an effort to support student achievement. That’s why we do what we do.”

Source: WCS InFocus

