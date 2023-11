The driver has been identified in the November 13 fatal crash, in which a train hit a vehicle in Smyrna. The driver was 51-year-old Berhane N. Woldetensae. He lived in Antioch, TN and he was from Avon, Indiana.

The crash happened near Washington Street and Front Street on the morning of Monday, November 13.

Smyrna officials worked with CSX to investigate the crash.