2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

Week three of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here, and this weekend features some rematches in big-time rivalries around the Mid-State We have the full schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

1A

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Gordonsville at South Pittsburg

McKenzie at Moore Co.

Union City at Dresden 49

2A

York Institute at Hampton

East Robertson at Smith Co.

Riverside at Huntingdon

Fairley at Memphis Business

3A

Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Giles Co. at Meigs Co.

Liberty Creek at East Nashville

Covington at Dyersburg

4A

Anderson Co. at Greeneville

Upperman at Macon Co.

Marshall Co. at Pearl Cohn

Dyer Co. at Haywood

5A

Powell at Knoxville West

Walker Valley at Clinton

Centennial at Page

Tullahoma 7 37

Southwind at Henry Co.

6A

Bearden at Bradley Central

Riverdale at Oakland

Ravenwood at Brentwood

Houston at Germantown

Division II A

MTCS at Columbia Academy

Nashville Christian at Friendship Christian

Division II AA

Davidson Academy at Boyd Buchanan

CPA at FRA

Division II AAA

MBA at McCallie

Knoxville Catholic at Baylor