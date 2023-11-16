2023 Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Week 3

Week three of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is here, and this weekend features some rematches in big-time rivalries around the Mid-State We have the full schedule right here so you can stay up to date on all the action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
1A
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Gordonsville at South Pittsburg
McKenzie at Moore Co.
Union City at Dresden 49
2A
York Institute at Hampton
East Robertson at Smith Co.
Riverside at Huntingdon
Fairley at Memphis Business
3A
Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Giles Co. at Meigs Co.
Liberty Creek at East Nashville
Covington at Dyersburg
4A
Anderson Co. at Greeneville
Upperman at Macon Co.
Marshall Co. at Pearl Cohn
Dyer Co. at Haywood
5A
Powell at Knoxville West
Walker Valley at Clinton
Centennial at Page
Tullahoma 7 37
Southwind at Henry Co.
6A
Bearden at Bradley Central
Riverdale at Oakland
Ravenwood at Brentwood
Houston at Germantown
Division II A
MTCS at Columbia Academy
Nashville Christian at Friendship Christian
Division II AA
Davidson Academy at Boyd Buchanan
CPA at FRA
Division II AAA
MBA at McCallie
Knoxville Catholic at Baylor