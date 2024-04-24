RCS Releases Statement On Arming Teachers Legislation

Rutherford County Schools released the following statement after the House passed a bill, on Tuesday, that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools.

“Rutherford County Schools continues to monitor the proposed legislation that would permit school employees to carry firearms while at school. While the governor has not signed off on the legislation, if it were to become law, it would require an agreement between the school district and the local law enforcement agency, which in our case would be the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, we do not see the need for this initiative in our schools.

Rutherford County Schools already has an extensive School Resource Officer program, which includes at least one trained, armed deputy in all schools. We also have a robust safety program, which includes training for all employees and a number of other safety and security measures. While we don’t disclose all the details of our safety program to the public — because such information is sensitive and could be misused — we have invested heavily in providing and maintaining safe learning environments.”

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy