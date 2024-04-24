Murfreesboro City Employee Receives Prestigious Designation

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Center (MECC) Communications Supervisor Tiffany Matthews receives the Emergency Number Professionals (ENP) Certification, becoming one of only eight in Rutherford County to attain the prestigious professional designation.

Matthews was notified that she received the ENP Certification in March 2024. Matthew is a leader among her peers with more than 13 years of emergency communications experience.

According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA – The 911 Association), the ENP certification establishes the benchmarks of performance that signify a broad-based competence in the professional field. ENP Certification recipients will:

• Demonstrate a mastery of the comprehensive knowledge base required for emergency number program management.

• Help to raise industry standards and increase the respect and prestige of those involved in 9-1-1.

• Confirm your commitment to the 9-1-1 profession by showing yourself to be a leader in public safety and pledging yourself to stay aware of current issues and developments in the field.

Matthews is the 5th MECC employee to attain the ENP Certification. The director and assistant director, and a board member of the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District hold the other three ENP Certifications.

