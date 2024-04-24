Top 5 Stories From April 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 24, 2024.
A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday. Read more
Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine. Read more
Memorial service details have been released for Christian artist Mandisa, who died at her home on April 18, 2024. Read more
These are the health scores for April 16-23, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
A crash caused all lanes on I-24 near Almaville Road to close Monday night. Read more