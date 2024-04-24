Top 5 Stories From April 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 24, 2024.

5Bill Allowing K-12 Teachers to Carry Guns Passes House

Tennessee House of Representatives (Photo- John Partipilo)

A bill in Tennessee that will allow teachers to carry guns in schools was passed by the House Tuesday. Read more

4Food Battle – Best Mexican Restaurant in Rutherford County

best mexican rutherford

Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine. Read more

3Memorial Service Details Announced for Mandisa

photo courtesy of Mandisa

Memorial service details have been released for Christian artist Mandisa, who died at her home on April 18, 2024. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 23, 2024

These are the health scores for April 16-23, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

1I-24 in Smyrna Closes for Hours After Crash

A crash caused all lanes on I-24 near Almaville Road to close Monday night. Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here