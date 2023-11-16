These Restaurants Are Open for Dine in for Thanksgiving 2023

Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 15 local places open this Thanksgiving.
1Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
The steakhouse will offer a fixed menu on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Make a reservation here.
2Harper’s Steakhouse
2 Lea Avenue, Nashville
On Thanksgiving Day, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the experiential steakhouse will be serving up traditional holiday classics with Harper’s signature flair. The three-course Thanksgiving Plate begins with a choice between French Onion Soup or Southwest Chopped Salad. The entrée features a traditional Thanksgiving meal of Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffing, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Green Beans with Wild Mushrooms, Redeye Mushroom Gravy and House-Made Dinner Rolls. For dessert, guests can enjoy a decadent Maple Bourbon Pecan Tart.
Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (615) 208-6435.
31 Kitchen Nashville
710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Let 1 Kitchen Nashville do the cooking this year with their pre-fixe, three course menu by Culinary Director Chris Crary. Start with the Fall Harvest Board, A Taste of Tennessee, before diving into the Cider Glazed Turkey, with sides of Roasted Squash Cornbread Stuffing and Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes and finish with a slice of Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake. This meal is available from 12 until 7 p.m. in the restaurant or to-go, and for every table reserved, 1 Kitchen is donating a meal to those in need in Nashville through their partners at Copia.
Make reservations here.
4The Rutledge
105 International Drive, Franklin
151 1st Avenue, Nashville
The Rutledge will serve up a Traditional Turkey Plate for $36, consisting of slow-roasted turkey breast, yukon gold mashed potato, sourdough herb dressing, country green beans, and a mini sweet potato casserole. The restaurant’s delicious homemade pumpkin cheesecake and bourbon pecan pie will also be available for individual purchase for $12 each. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Make reservations here.
5Puckett’s
120 4th Avenue South, Franklin
114 N Church Street, Murfreesboro
15 Public Square, Columbia
500 Church Street, Nashville
Puckett’s six locations will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am – 4 pm. Seating times and pricing vary by restaurant, and those interested should call their nearest Puckett’s for more information. Call Franklin to make a reservation at 615-794-5527.
6Loveless Cafe
8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37211
The Loveless Cafe will be open from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving their normal menu.
7Mere Bulles
5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027
Open on Thanksgiving from 11 am- 6 pm, entrees include prime rib with mashed potatoes, turkey with mashed potatoes, and more.
Make a reservation here.
8Mimo at Four Seasons
100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
Guests can start Thanksgiving Day off with a leisurely brunch at Mimo from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant will offer its standard brunch menu on Thanksgiving, featuring delectable favorites like Smoked Mountain Blueberry Pancakes with Whipped Cream and Candied Lemon; Crab Omelette with Creme Fraiche and Chives; or Southern Fried Chicken and Waffle with Espresso Onion Jam, SoBro Spicy Sauce and Bourbon Maple Syrup.
For those looking for an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving Dinner, Mimo will be serving dinner from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to Mimo’s traditional menu, featuring beloved dishes like Cacio e Pepe Linguine with Prawns, Three Tomato Spaghetti, and Charred Branzino, guests can choose from a delicious array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Among Mimo’s specials for the day are Caramelized Foie Gras with Smoked Apple Compote and Bergamot Gel; Honeynut Squash Soup with Goat Cheese and Herbs; and Roasted Turkey Breast with Stuffing, Gravy, and Braised Dark Meat Cranberry Sauce. Classic Thanksgiving side dishes, including Glazed Baby Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, and Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates will also be available. And since no Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, Mimo will be offering up slices of Pumpkin Pie with Ginger Ice Cream, in addition to classic Italian desserts like Tiramisu, Nutella Affogato, and Limoncello Babà.
Reservations for Mimo Restaurant and Bar can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 615 610 6990.
9Cracker Barrel
Locations throughout the area
Those dining at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations can enjoy the Turkey n’ Dressing meal and if miss it on Thanksgiving, they serve this meal every Thursday. It is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
10Sperry’s, Cool Springs
650 Frazier Drive, Franklin, TN
The locally-owned- steakhouse which opened back in 1974 in its first location in Belle Meade will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours will be from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. with a special menu offering.
Make your reservation by calling 615-778-9950.
111799 Kitchen and Cocktails – Harpeth Hotel
130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
Harpeth Hotel, Downtown Franklin’s hotel, will have a regular dinner menu and some holiday favorites. Dining hours will be 4 pm until 9 pm. Reservations are recommended, call (615) 786-0840 or book online at OpenTable.
12Del Frisco’s Grille
207 Franklin Road, Brentwood
They are offering a pre-fixe menu featuring a turkey entree with potatoes and cranberries. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie. Reservations are recommended, book online here.
13Metro Diner
711 Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
8 am – 2:30 pm
The diner will be open, offering its regular menu. A new item for the holiday season will be a traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy on a waffle pressed from stuffing.
14Sadie’s
1200 Villa Place, Nashville
noon- 8 pm
Offering American fare influenced by Mediterranean flavors, Sadie’s invites guests to a casual yet elevated dining experience in a hip environment for a Thanksgiving Buffet. $45 for adults (food only) and $20 for children. Featured dishes include:
- Roasted & Braised Turkey with rosemary & sage “gravy”
- Coriander & Cumin Salmon with lemon
Make a reservation here.
15Adele’s
1210 McGavock Street, Nashville
noon- 8 pm
Seamlessly blending light California cuisine and the rustic comfort of Italian dishes prepared in wood burning ovens and grills, Adele’s fresh seasonal menu of casually sophisticated American dining is available at this year’s Thanksgiving Buffet. $58 for adults (food only) and $25 for children (ages 5-12).
Make a reservation here.