Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Sweet Potato Casserole

We are sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes.
Today, we are sharing a classic holiday recipe – Sweet Potato Casserole.
Sweet Potato Casserole
from Michael Carpenter
Ingredients
1 40 oz can sweet potatoes, drained or 2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes
½ cup of sugar
¼ cup butter softened
2 large eggs
½ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp grated nutmeg
Topping
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup light brown sugar
⅓ cup self-rising flour or all-purpose flour with a pinch of baking powder (I use the all-purpose flour)
1 cup chopped nuts (I use pecans)
¼ cup melted butter
Instructions
Mash sweet potatoes and beat at medium speed with an electric mixer with sugar, butter, eggs, salt, vanilla, and spices. When smooth, pour into a greased 2-quart baking dish.
Stir together coconut, brown sugar, flour, nuts, and melted butter. Spread on top of sweet potatoes (cover and chill up to 4 hours at this point). Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.