Vanderbilt Hall of Fame Class Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. November 4, 2023 — Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee today announced 14 new inductees into the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame. The new class includes 10 student-athletes, three athletic trainers and one alumna honored for lifetime achievement and contribution to American sporting culture.

Spanning more than a century of Vanderbilt Athletics, this year’s inductees represent the university’s best tradition of radical collaboration, setting a standard of excellence, transcending boundaries and lifting those around them to new heights.

Gonzalez “AJ” Austin (men’s tennis)

Simone Charley (women’s soccer and track and field)

Joey Cora (baseball)

Phil Cox (men’s basketball)

Bowling Fitzgerald (athletic trainer)

Tom Galbierz (football)

Dennis Harrison (football)

Zuzana Klimešová (women’s basketball)

Lindsy McLean (athletic trainer)

Frank Mordica (football)

Sarah Riske (women’s tennis)

Dinah Shore (lifetime achievement)

Whit Taylor (football)

Joe Worden (athletic trainer)

The official induction ceremony will be on March 1, 2024. The honorees will then be recognized at the Commodores’ men’s basketball game against LSU the following afternoon and at the women’s basketball contest Sunday versus Georgia. The additions will swell the Hall of Fame’s ranks to 96 all-time greats.

Individuals interested in attending this year’s Hall of Fame events can fill out the form by clicking HERE.

