Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 11, 2024

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 14-3, 0-0 SEC

Streak: W9

Last Week’s Results (4-0)

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Eastern Michigan – W, 6-2

Friday, March 8 vs. Illinois State – W, 14-9

Saturday, March 9 vs. Illinois State – W, 7-2

Sunday, March 10 vs. Illinois State – W, 4-0

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, March 12 vs. Indiana – 6 p.m.

Friday, March 15 vs. #18 Auburn – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. #18 Auburn – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. #18 Auburn – 1 p.m.

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt extended its win streak to nine games with a 4-0 week. The Commodores defeated Eastern Michigan on Tuesday as head coach Tim Corbin picked up his 1,000th career victory. The Dores then swept Illinois State over the weekend at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt’s starting pitchers over the four games combined to throw 28 innings with 38 strikeouts, three walks and one earned run allowed. In Tuesday’s win, JD Thompson shutout Eastern Michigan over six innings and struck out nine. Carter Holton blanked Illinois State over five innings on Friday with 11 strikeouts. Bryce Cunningham went eight innings in Saturday’s win and struck out 11 while allowing one earned run. Devin Futrell capped the week with a complete-game shutout on Sunday, the first this season by an SEC pitcher. Futrell was recognized as the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

At the plate, Troy LaNeve reached base 11 times this week and drove in seven runs with two homers, a triple, double, four walks and three HBP. LaNeve finished Friday’s game just a single away from the cycle. He drove in six runs in the win. LaNeve also homered on Sunday, his third on the season.

The Commodores host Indiana on Tuesday at Hawkins Field before beginning conference action against Auburn on Friday.

Stat Rankings

Team

Doubles (44) – 2nd in SEC, 7th in DI

Fielding percentage (.987) – 1st in SEC, 3rd in DI

Hits (178) – 4th in SEC, 12th in DI

Stolen bases (43) – 1st in SEC, 7th in DI

Individual

Hits RJ Austin (23) – 7th in SEC

Stolen bases RJ Austin (13) – 2nd in SEC, 3rd in DI Calvin Hewett (11) – 3rd in SEC, 8th in DI

Strikeout-to-walk ratio JD Thompson (11.00) – 2nd in SEC, 20th in DI Devin Futrell (9.00) – 8th in SEC, 30th in DI

Strikeouts Bryce Cunningham (31) – 7th in SEC, 32nd in DI Carter Holton (30) – 8th in SEC, 38th in DI

Strikeouts per nine innings Carter Holton (15.00) – 5th in SEC, 18th in DI

Wins JD Thompson (3) – 4th in SEC, 13th in DI

Walks allowed per nine innings Devin Futrell (0.82) – 1st in SEC, 18th in DI JD Thompson (1.02) – 6th in SEC, 31st in DI



Source: Vanderbilt

