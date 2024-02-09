Two Rutherford Co. Men Arrested in Nashville Street Takeover Event

February 8, 2024 – A so-called “Wet & Wild” street racer takeover meet last August 5 at the intersection of Bell Road and Murfreesboro Pike has now landed two Rutherford County men in jail.

Hasan Al-Ghanem, 19, and Javier Quiroz, 18, both of La Vergne and alleged to be leaders of the Sideways Boyz, were taken into custody today by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at the MNPD’s request.

Al-Ghanem is charged with critical infrastructure vandalism, a felony, for opening a Nashville fire hydrant and allowing water to flow freely into the intersection to create the “wet” in the “Wet and Wild” event. Al-Ghanem is also charged with engaging in a riot. He’s being held in lieu of $30,000 bond.

Quiroz is charged with felony reckless endangerment and engaging in a riot. He was seen drifting and whipping his car around during the August 5 takeover. Quiroz was identified as a “slider,” a driver who performs dangerous stunts as pedestrians look on. He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Al-Ghanem and Quiroz are among the more than 20 persons arrested over the past year as a result of the MNPD’s continuing street racer/street takeover investigations.

Source: MNPD

