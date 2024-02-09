$270,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner in Dickson

DICKSON – A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Dickson won the game’s jackpot of $270,000 from the drawing held last night, Feb. 6, 2024.

The winning ticket was sold at Fast Stop, 2415 Hwy. 70 East in Dickson.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a Tennessee-only game with drawings held every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

