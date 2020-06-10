Two Murfreesboro Men Arrested for Burglarizing and Vandalizing Church Van

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Two Murfreesboro men led police on a foot chase and were later arrested for breaking into and vandalizing a church van Tuesday, June 8.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the St. Marks United Methodist Church, 1267 N. Rutherford Blvd., in reference to suspicious activity.

Once they arrived, they saw two men running from the area. After a brief foot chase, both men were taken into custody.

Twenty-year-old Skylar Miller and 18-year-old Toby Bramlett are facing theft from a motor vehicle, vandalism and evading arrest charges.

They are accused of pouring cleaning material inside the van and rolling paper towels around it.

Miller remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $19,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 19.

Bramlett was released on a $6,500 bond. He has a court hearing scheduled for September 29.

