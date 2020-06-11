To advance the state’s reopening plan, Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group (ERG) has updated guidance for exercise facilities under the Tennessee Pledge. Updated guidelines now focus on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits.

The updated guidance allows for locker rooms, showers and lockers to be utilized at gyms; however, the guidelines also state those areas should be sanitized more frequently.

Also, aquatic venues, such as swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas are now allowed to open in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools and ERG Swimming Pool Guidelines.

Click here to learn more about the guidelines for exercise facilities.

*Executive orders from the governor and/or local orders in six counties with a locally run county health department (Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan) continue to limit group sizes for participation in social and recreational gatherings and require persons or groups of certain sizes to maintain separation from other persons or groups outside their own group. Venues should be mindful of applicable orders and ensure that their operations facilitate compliance with them.

