TSU Upsets #11 SEMO To Claim BS-OVC Co-Championship

NASHVILLE — For the first time since the 1999, the Tennessee State University football team are OVC Champions after knocking off #11 Southeast Missouri, 28-21, on Saturday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

Now the Tigers must wait until the morning to find their fate in the 2024 FCS Playoffs which will air Sunday at 12:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM CT on ESPNU.

The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the year and 6-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Redhawks fell to 9-3 and 6-2.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 232 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception. The signal caller also added 46 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaden McGill paced the Tigers rushing attack by accumulating 73 yards over the course of the game, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Ellis’ most prolific target in the ballgame was Cj Evans, who caught six passes for 107 yards and one score. Karate Brenson got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in six balls for 65 yards.

Keandre Booker led the Tennessee State defensive effort, totaling one recovered fumble. Meonta Kimbrough added 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one forced fumble and Boogie Trotter had six tackles, 1.5 TFL, and one sack in the win.

The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing one turnover while avoiding any giveways.

Tennessee State’s defense held up against Southeast Missouri State’s offense, giving up 308 total yards.

Source: TSU

