Hosting is Easy with Holiday Appetizers Inspired by Southern City Flavors

Impress your guests with ease this holiday season! Southern City Flavors is your perfect partner for hosting during the holidays with their delicious selection of prepared goods made with love and full of Southern flavor. Easily present the first round of your feast with holiday appetizers inspired by Southern City Flavors’ incredible homemade goods! Each product is made locally with care from top-quality ingredients for a holiday feast with heart.

An Elevated Charcuterie Board

What could be better than a board of snacks at the holidays? A charcuterie board loaded with flavorful meats, cheeses, crackers, and assorted delicacies is the perfect appetizer for your holiday meal. Elevate your guests’ experience with Southern City Flavors’ scratch-made jams, jellies, and chocolate-covered nuts. A sweet spread like Cherry Bourbon Jam pairs beautifully with sharp cheese and a crunchy cracker, and their Red Pepper Jelly is a sweet and savory accent to a charcuterie plate.

Inspired Cocktails

Shaken, stirred, or splashed! You’ll have cocktails ready in a flash with Southern City Flavors’ martini mixes. Mix it up for any classic martini, swirl it into a Bloody Mary, or any cocktail of your choice to brighten up the taste. Southern City Flavors offers a classic Martini Mix and a Spicy Martini Mix – both pair deliciously with their Bleu cheese, Pimento, or Jalapeño Olives! Craving a sweet accent with your beverage? Snag a jar of the Maraschino Cherries! It’s the perfect topper for inspired holiday cocktails.

Indulgent Southern Baked Biscuits

Biscuits aren’t just for breakfast—they’re the perfect vehicle for dips and snacks to kickstart your holiday appetizers! Their rich, buttery flavor with a soft, flaky bite is the ideal bread option for tart cranberry sauce or rich pimento cheese dip. You could even make mini sandwiches with ham to keep the masses fed while they enjoy time together awaiting the big feast. Southern City Flavors offers a traditional Southern Biscuit Mix that bakes up beautifully every time for holiday appetizers with cozy, nostalgic flavor.

The Holidays Made Simply Delicious with Southern City Flavors

Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable holiday appetizers and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season memorable by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop their holiday collection online for a simply delicious holiday season!

