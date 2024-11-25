Jimmy John’s Launches Holiday Cookie for Giving Tuesday & National Cookie Day

‘Tis the season for cookies! Jimmy John’s® is celebrating the sweetest time of the year with a new limited-edition holiday treat, the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO®, available nationwide starting November 25. Launching just in time for Giving Tuesday on December 3 and National Cookie Day on December 4, a portion of the cookie’s sales will go towards Boys & Girls Clubs of America®.

Following the successful launch of Jimmy John’s latest limited-edition cookie – Pumpkin White Chocolate – which sold out in record time, the culinary team is taking the seasonal splendor up an even bigger notch this November with the Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO®. This limited-edition treat features a rich and buttery dark chocolate base, studded with festive candy cane bits and loaded with OREO cookie pieces. The new dessert is the ideal companion to any sandwich, or a standalone holiday indulgence.

In recognition of both Giving Tuesday on December 3 and National Cookie Day on December 4, Jimmy John’s is partnering with OREO ® to make this sweet treat even sweeter, donating a portion of each holiday cookie sold, between Monday, December 2 and Sunday, December 8 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America via the Jimmy John’s Foundation.* Through Jimmy John’s continued partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the brand is proud to support the youth organization’s evidence-informed life and workforce readiness initiatives, which help ensure millions of young people are prepared for their post-secondary aspirations.

The Chocolate Peppermint Cookie made with OREO ® is available nationwide now at participating Jimmy John’s locations for a limited time only.

Source: Jimmy John’s

