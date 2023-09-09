TPAC Announces International Dance Series

Emotions take flight and spirits soar in Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s exhilarating 2023-24 International Dance Series, featuring three world-renowned contemporary dance companies.

The 2023-24 series includes Tennessee premieres of MOMO, from BATSHEVA DANCE COMPANY and choreographer Ohad Naharin, and MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP’s The Look of Love, a wistful homage to the chart-topping songs of Burt Bacharach. Plus, audience favorite ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER returns to Nashville during their 65th anniversary season to celebrate the human spirit through the African American cultural experience and the American modern dance tradition.

Secure your seats to TPAC’s International Dance Series now and save 15%, plus no handling fees, with a series package at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Series package buyers can add on Nashville Ballet’s upcoming performance of FIREBIRD, a powerful and enchanting mixed-repertory dance experience playing Sept. 22-24.

Following the highly celebrated inaugural series in 2022-23, TPAC continues with the purposeful presentation of diverse artists and touring companies to grow audiences for captivating dance experiences.

“Dance is a powerful art form with the ability to tell a story, ignite our imagination and demonstrate what is humanly possible. This season, our International Dance Series will introduce the highest levels of artistry, athleticism and the mastery of both music and dance,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “As we share experiences that inspire us and transform the way in which we see the world, these artists will lead us on a remarkable journey of discovery.”

2023-24 DANCE SERIES SCHEDULE

BATSHEVA DANCE COMPANY: MOMO by Ohad Naharin – March 15-17, 2024

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER – April 26-28, 2024

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP: The Look of Love – June 28-29, 2024

SPECIAL ADD-ON PRESENTATION

Nashville Ballet’s FIREBIRD – Sept. 22-24, 2023